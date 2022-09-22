Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt goes deep, Scranton staff pitches to contact

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 4-3 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs
SS Anthony Volpe 0-5, 2 K
2B Chris Owings 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI
C Ben Rortvedt 2-4, HR, RBI, K
RF Ryan LaMarre 3-4, RBI, K, CS
DH Josh Breaux 1-4
3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 2 K
2B Phillip Evans 1-4, K
CF Blake Perkins 0-3, 2 K
Jhony Brito 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HR
Matt Krook 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K
Tyler Duffey 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Albert Abreu 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Stephen Ridings 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K — Ridings the only pitcher with a strikeout tonight!
Jacob Barnes 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (blown save)
Anthony Banda 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (loss)
No. 1 @Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe shows some skill. #RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/Uz1OFaJty8— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 22, 2022
