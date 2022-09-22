Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/22/22

The Yankees did what they had to do, taking both sides of the two-game series against the Pirates, a team they should crush. They may be their archrivals, but the Yankees should feel similarly about the Red Sox. Series with Boston typically find a way to become difficult, but the Red Sox are 72-76 and have been outscored by 36 runs on the year. A Yankees team that’s playing well should enter this four-game set with the expectation of taking at least three.

On the site today, spend your morning with Peter’s recap of last night’s AL action, and Josh’s preview of the series with Boston. Later on, Andrew and Kunj will deliver the latest episode of the PSA podcast, Andres argues that it’s best not to count on Matt Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi for anything this season, and John remembers one of the most exciting regular season days in recent Yankees history.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. How much do you trust Gleyber Torres now?

2. Who’s your AL Cy Young right now?