New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Luis Severino vs. Roansy Contreras

Luis Severino was reportedly frustrated by how the Yankees treated his rehab from shoulder concerns, but he returns to the rotation tonight against the Pirates. He isn’t likely to go deep into the game tonight — having thrown just 56 pitches in his last rehab outing, I can’t imagine he’ll go more than about 75 tonight. However, no matter how he performs, we’ll all be focused on Aaron Judge.

Judge, once again hitting leadoff, is sitting on the same shelf with Babe Ruth at 60 home runs. One more will tie Roger Maris for the Yankee and American League record, but we’ve seen him hit them in bunches before, so who knows what he’ll do tonight. As per Michael Kay last night, members of the Maris family will be attendance tonight and all week long, to get a firsthand look at baseball history.

Onetime Yankee Roansy Contreras, traded as part of the Jameson Taillon package, has had a solid sophomore season in the majors, with a 3.24 ERA albeit undergirded by a high walk rate that makes his FIP exactly a run higher. He’s been able to suppress hard contact more than last season, but if you can elevate on his pitches, his stuff isn’t great enough to completely hold down a lineup. Oh, and the leadoff hitter has 60 damn home runs.

How to Watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, AT&T Sportsnet-PIT

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, WTMJ 620

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

