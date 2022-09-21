Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/21/22

We’ve spent so long talking about the pace that Aaron Judge has been on all year, that it is truly incredible to think that we have arrived at the moment. The next blast off of No. 99’s bat will tie him with Roger Maris for the franchise and American League single-season record, and the next one after will break that tie. It’s as simple as that, and it could happen today. It’s hard to fathom that we’re here, but here it is.

Before the spotlight once again shine on the Yankees’ superstar slugger (and current Triple Crown leader, by the way), we’ve got some business to attend to here. I’ll lead off the day by recounting Judge’s blast and its place among the best home run seasons of all-time, and Andrew will scout around the league for the other interesting scores from playoff hopefuls. After that, Sam dives into Giancarlo Stanton’s trouble with the heater this year, Esteban breaks down Judge’s 59th blast in his at-bat of the week, Jeff praises Anthony Rizzo’s return to the lineup, and Peter looks back on how Aaron Judge got to where he is today.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, AT&T SportsNet-PIT

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Which pitcher will Judge hit No. 61 off of?

2. Will Giancarlo’s grand slam finally heat up his bat?