Yankees activate Luis Severino, option Miguel Andújar

The Yankees’ injured list merry-go-round continues, but this time in the right direction. Luis Severino has been activated from the injured list after a two month stint rehabbing his right lat. Initially, the injury seemed it would not keep Sevy on the shelf for too long, but in a bit of a surprise, he was ultimately placed on the 60-day IL in an effort to preserve him for the postseason and perhaps to limit his innings in his first full season after Tommy John surgery.

In a corresponding move to make room on the roster, Miguel Andújar has been optioned back to Triple-A Scranton. With center fielder Harrison Bader activated yesterday, it seemed like writing was on the wall for one of the Yankees’ fourth outfielders, and the team elected to keep the speedier Tim Locastro around over Andújar, who went just 6-for-30 with a .544 OPS in his most recent MLB stint.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andújar to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Luis Severino (#40) from the 60-day injured list. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 21, 2022

On the year, Severino had 86 innings with a 3.45 ERA. At times, the former ace showcased an elite four-pitch mix with a high-90s fastball. However, he also struggled with his command, the reason his ERA is higher than his stuff would say. With the Yankees’ rotation banged up once again thanks to Frankie Montas’ trip to the IL, the addition of Severino will be a huge help.

It’s not clear what Severino’s limitations will be, but as long as he is given a chance to provide length in the postseason, that is all the Yankees will need. It’s never great when you need a player who is coming off the 60-day IL in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, but that’s the situation. Let’s see how it plays out down the stretch.