Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros punch postseason ticket

The Yankees were off last night, getting set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a quick two-game set at home this week. The Blue Jays also had a night off, meaning both the top teams in the division would be standing still for a day. Let’s check in on the rest of the league.

In one of those games where you wish, somehow, for both teams to lose, the club that the Yankees are chasing for the No. 1 overall seed blanked one of the two teams left with hopes of dethroning the Yankees atop the AL East. Jose Altuve hit his 25th home run of the year in the first inning, getting the ‘Stros off to a strong start, and Yordan Alvarez drove in a pair with a single in the sixth to add insurance.

The Astros also guaranteed themselves one of the two byes into the ALDS by winning their fifth AL West title since 2017, skipping the dangers of the three-game Wild Card series. The Yankees remain the odds-on favorite to clinch the other bye, and wrapping up the AL East as soon as possible would do exactly that.

After two good starts by Angels pitchers, you knew it couldn’t last. José Suarez gave up five runs in five innings, including Mitch Haniger’s RBI double in the first to give Seattle the early lead. The big blow, however, came in the fifth inning, with Carlos Santana at the plate and the sacks drunk:

Logan Gilbert, meanwhile, continued his somewhat-quiet excellent year, throwing six innings of one-run ball and a stellar 11:1 K:BB ratio. He lowered his ERA on the season to 3.13, and with him, Luis Castillo and George Kirby in a rotation together, no potential Wild Card opponent should take the M’s lightly.

Other Contenders