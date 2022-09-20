Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/20/22

It’s hard to believe it, but we’ve finally reached the doorstep of a magical moment. With Aaron Judge sitting on 59, we could see a 60-homer hitter for the first time in 21 years tonight, as the Yankees return from their road trip and take on the lowly Pirates in an interleague matchup. Only once since 2001 has 60 even remotely seemed like a possibility, and that was when then-Marlin Giancarlo Stanton got stuck on 59 during the final three days of the 2017 season. Judge has 16 games in front of him to reach 60 and more, from Maris to Sosa and beyond. Let the magic begin!

Today on the site, Dan will look at the last week of play for Triple-A Scranton and Double-A Somerset (the only two Yankees affiliates still in action), I’ll check in on Judge and other 60-homer hitters’ pace, Josh will present the Rivalry Roundup (#RIPTwins), and Matt will preview this two-game set against Pittsburgh. Later on, John will make the case for Harrison Bader in left field, Chris will discuss what to expect of Aroldis Chapman now that he’s back with the team, John will return to discuss the many travels of long reliever Ryan Weber, and Peter will offer up memories of some other magical Yankees milestone moments.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, AT&T SportsNet-PIT

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Aaron Judge get to 60 homers tonight?

2. Will Aaron Judge get to 61 homers tonight?