Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/2/22

It’s Oswald Peraza time, baby! You can’t do much better on an offday than seeing a top prospect get promoted. It’s overdue, but the 22-year-old will get his shot. Join us in watching him hopefully debut tonight in Tampa Bay!

Today on the site, I’ll present a tweaked version of the Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker to accommodate for the Yankees’ day off, and I’ll also run through the scant American League rival action yesterday. After that, Matt will preview the three-game set against the Rays, and Jeff will emphasize the importance of actually giving Peraza extended playing time during his call-up. Finally, Andrés will discuss the Yankees’ potential playoff peril, Peter will look back on the thrill of watching Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani go head-to-head this week, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Also, Josh, Peter, and Esteban hosted a Twitter Spaces last night to discuss the Peraza promotion, IKF, and several other topics. You can listen to it on our podcast feed in the player below, any of your normal podcast-listening apps, or directly on Twitter here.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict the outcome of Oswald Peraza’s first MLB at-bat.

2. Did you watch the premiere of “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power?” If so, what did you think of it?