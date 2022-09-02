Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in Triple-A farewell

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-4 (7) and W, 3-2 (10) vs. Syracuse Mets

Game 1

CF Estevan Florial 0-3, 2 K

SS Oswald Peraza 1-2, HR, RBI, K — 19th homer to bid farewell to Triple-A after promotion

LF Matt Pita 0-1, K, outfield assist

DH Ben Rortvedt 0-3, 2 K

C Josh Breaux 2-3

1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3

3B Phillip Eavns 0-2, BB, K

LF-SS Tyler Wade 0-2, BB, K

RF Blake Perkins 0-2, BB

2B Chris Owings 1-3, 2B

Mitch Spence 5.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (loss)

Michael Gomez 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Game 2

CF Estevan Florial 1-3, IBB

SS Tyler Wade 0-4, K, SB

3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K, GIDP

DH Rob Brantly 0-4, K

2B Phillip Evans 1-4

LF Chris Owings 0-3, K

PR-LF Blake Perkins 0-0, sacrifice

RF Ryan LaMarre 2-3, SF, RBI, SB — walk-off sac fly in 10th

1B Chad Bell 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K — 1st homer at Triple-A

C Max McDowell 0-2, K

PH Ronald Guzmán 0-1, RBI

C Ben Rortvedt 0-0

Chi Chi González 3.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K — 1st outing in Yankees’ org, Peter wrote about him yesterday

José Mujica 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Zach Greene 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Luke Bard 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB (IBB), 4 K

Richard Rodríguez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-3 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies

SS Anthony Volpe 1-5, 3B, K — now on his way to Scranton!

DH Everson Pereira 3-5, 2B, RBI

C Austin Wells 1-4, BB, 2 K

3B Andres Chaparro 2-5, 2B, 2 K

RF Brandon Lockridge 3-5, 2 RBI

CF Jeisson Rosario 0-5

2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, 2 K

1B Mickey Gasper 2-4, 2 2B, K

LF Oliver Dunn 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Yoendrys Gómez 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, HBP

Shawn Semple 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)

Steven Jennings 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (save)

Anthony Volpe ropes a leadoff triple, before Everson Pereira brings him home on an RBI groundout to get the scoring started pic.twitter.com/iHztCUDOyp — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 1, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-0 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

DH Trey Sweeney 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, SB — 27th steal in 29 attempts

3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K

CF Grant Richardson 1-4, BB, RBI, 3 K

1B Spencer Henson 2-5, 2 K, throwing error

C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 3 BB, K

SS Benjamin Cowles 0-3, BB, K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, K

RF Aaron Palensky 2-3, 2B, HBP, RBI, K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, RBI, K

Richard Fitts 5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K (win) — 0.68 ERA in 4 starts at HV

Bailey Dees 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Enrique Santana 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

If It Ain't Broken Don't "FITTS" It



1,2,3 first as we head to the bottom of 1#RepBX pic.twitter.com/DcDtsxKAAb — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 1, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Suspended in the top of the second vs. Dunedin Blue Jays and should be completed today, though first-round pick Spencer Jones crushed a homer, so that’s cool!