Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in Triple-A farewell

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-4 (7) and W, 3-2 (10) vs. Syracuse Mets
Game 1
CF Estevan Florial 0-3, 2 K
SS Oswald Peraza 1-2, HR, RBI, K — 19th homer to bid farewell to Triple-A after promotion
LF Matt Pita 0-1, K, outfield assist
DH Ben Rortvedt 0-3, 2 K
C Josh Breaux 2-3
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3
3B Phillip Eavns 0-2, BB, K
LF-SS Tyler Wade 0-2, BB, K
RF Blake Perkins 0-2, BB
2B Chris Owings 1-3, 2B
Mitch Spence 5.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (loss)
Michael Gomez 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
New Month. Same Peraza.
Oswald Peraza's 100th hit of the season was a BOMB!
Game 2
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, IBB
SS Tyler Wade 0-4, K, SB
3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K, GIDP
DH Rob Brantly 0-4, K
2B Phillip Evans 1-4
LF Chris Owings 0-3, K
PR-LF Blake Perkins 0-0, sacrifice
RF Ryan LaMarre 2-3, SF, RBI, SB — walk-off sac fly in 10th
1B Chad Bell 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K — 1st homer at Triple-A
C Max McDowell 0-2, K
PH Ronald Guzmán 0-1, RBI
C Ben Rortvedt 0-0
Chi Chi González 3.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K — 1st outing in Yankees’ org, Peter wrote about him yesterday
José Mujica 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Zach Greene 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Luke Bard 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB (IBB), 4 K
Richard Rodríguez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)
Chad Bell with his first RailRiders homerun.
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-3 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies
SS Anthony Volpe 1-5, 3B, K — now on his way to Scranton!
DH Everson Pereira 3-5, 2B, RBI
C Austin Wells 1-4, BB, 2 K
3B Andres Chaparro 2-5, 2B, 2 K
RF Brandon Lockridge 3-5, 2 RBI
CF Jeisson Rosario 0-5
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, 2 K
1B Mickey Gasper 2-4, 2 2B, K
LF Oliver Dunn 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K
Yoendrys Gómez 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, HBP
Shawn Semple 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)
Steven Jennings 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Carson Coleman 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (save)
Anthony Volpe ropes a leadoff triple, before Everson Pereira brings him home on an RBI groundout to get the scoring started
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-0 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws
DH Trey Sweeney 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, SB — 27th steal in 29 attempts
3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K
CF Grant Richardson 1-4, BB, RBI, 3 K
1B Spencer Henson 2-5, 2 K, throwing error
C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 3 BB, K
SS Benjamin Cowles 0-3, BB, K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, K
RF Aaron Palensky 2-3, 2B, HBP, RBI, K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, RBI, K
Richard Fitts 5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K (win) — 0.68 ERA in 4 starts at HV
Bailey Dees 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Enrique Santana 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
If It Ain't Broken Don't "FITTS" It
1,2,3 first as we head to the bottom of 1
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Suspended in the top of the second vs. Dunedin Blue Jays and should be completed today, though first-round pick Spencer Jones crushed a homer, so that’s cool!
Spencer Jones with a solo shot to tie the game at 1. 104.2 mph exit velo, 410 feet. Beautiful swing.
