Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Normally, we open these mailbag prompts with a review of the past week and what’s gone down with the team. While the wins and losses have both been a plenty over the past seven days, none of that really matters at the moment. This week, we’re all staring down one number, one stat (well, we’re side-eyeing a second one), and one moment to come.

Aaron Judge is on the precipice of completing a home run chase that is unrivaled over the past 20 years, and in the American League specifically, it’s been decades since anyone has come to the footsteps of it. With one more blast Judge would tie Babe Ruth’s record, with two he would tie Roger Maris’, and with three more he would be the brand new owner of the American League single-season home run record. Whether he can do it is no longer a question, but when and how far beyond it can he go? Will Judge claiming this moment in history energize the team towards the playoff push that they’ve desperately needed to close out the division? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of September 22nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.