VOTE: Aaron Judge and the Triple Crown

Aaron Judge has been so dedicated in his pursuit of Roger Maris’ franchise record of 61 homers that he’s actually vaulted himself into the conversation for yet another honor shared by very few players in MLB history. Obviously, he leads the majors in homers, and doing so while batting in the heart of a lineup that was among baseball’s best for at least a good portion of the season has allowed him to take an enormous lead in RBI as well with 127 entering today (15 ahead of Cleveland’s José Ramírez).

However, a .491 (!) September has also made Judge a contender for the American League batting title as well. Both No. 99 and fellow AL East menace Xander Bogaerts were off today, but the Twins’ Luis Arraez was in action, and his 1-for-3 afternoon in Cleveland affirmed his now-microscopic batting race lead:

Arraez, .3168 Bogaerts, .3164 Judge, .3162

Judge has as good a chance as anyone to capture that batting title and win just the second Triple Crown in the past 44 years. Miguel Cabrera of the 2012 Tigers is the only other player to have reached that plateau since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967. Your mileage may vary on the modern significance of some of those statistics, but there’s no denying that it would still be a very cool feat.

So vote in our two polls below! Will Judge go ahead and win the Triple Crown? Is a Triple Crown more impressive than 62 homers? We want to hear from you.