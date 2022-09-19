 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez notches first Double-A home run in win

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from September 18th.

By Jake Devin
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-2 vs. Worcester Red Sox

SS Anthony Volpe 1-5, 3 K
CF Blake Perkins 2-4, 3B, RBI, SF, SB
C Ben Rortvedt 1-5, 2 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
DH Josh Breaux 0-4, 4 K
3B Phillip Evans 0-4
2B Chad Bell 2-2, 2 BB
RF Michael Beltre 2-3, K
LF Matt Pita 0-2, BB, K

Chi Chi Gonzalez 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR
Scott Effross 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HR (loss) — tough rehab outing for Effross
Luke Bard 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Deivi García 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-3 vs. Portland Sea Dogs

SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, 2 BB, K
CF Harrison Bader 0-5
DH Jasson Domínguez 1-3, HR, RBI, BB, K — first homer with Somerset!
RF Elijah Dunham 0-3
3B Andres Chaparro 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K
LF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, BB, 2 SB
2B Jesus Bastidas 2-4, HR, 2 RBI
1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 2 BB, SB
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, HR, RBI, K

Yoendrys Gómez 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 7 K
Tanner Myatt 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB
Albert Abreu 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)
Shawn Semple 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)
Emmanuel Ramirez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

