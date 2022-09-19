Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/19/22

In recapping Saturday night’s loss, Josh asked the Yankees to at least not be boring in defeat. Well, yesterday was anything but boring, with Gerrit Cole turning in another mystifying start, but most notably, Aaron Judge putting on another magical display. Numbers 58 and 59 came in Milwaukee, and Judge now stands on the precipice of Yankees history.

It’s an odd stretch of the schedule here, with the Yankees set to play another two-game series after playing one with Boston last week, with three days off interspersed. They’ll travel back to New York today before taking on Pittsburgh for two starting tomorrow.

We’ll have plenty to keep occupied until the Yankees play next. Today, Chris opines on how the Yankees have managed to churn out another top bullpen despite loads of volatility, and Sam wonders about Frankie Montas’ playoff viability. Meanwhile, Dan reviews how the Yankees’ 2021 draft picks did in their first full pro seasons, and Josh discusses how to call a historic home run.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. How much do you care about Aaron Judge’s triple crown push?

2. How much do you believe in the 2-0 New York Giants?