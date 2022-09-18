Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Stephen Ridings pokes some fun regarding his return from injury

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Stephen Ridings is, in fact, real

According to sources, Stephen Ridings is real. The source is Ridings himself. The 27-year-old righty hasn’t pitched at the major league level this season because of a shoulder injury, but is beginning his rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots. He had some fun with the announcement on Twitter.

Was getting worried this guy wasn’t real https://t.co/rVeo7ExFUh — Stephen Ridings (@ridings17) September 17, 2022

Venezuela reppin’

Oswaldo Cabrera posted a photo on his Instagram with a few of his teammates who are all from Venezuela. Marwin Gonzalez, Oswald Peraza, Gleyber Torres, and of course, Cabrera himself. Awesome picture for Hispanic Heritage Month!

Prayers up for Ozzie Albies

A day after coming off the injured list, Braves’ second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured his right pinkie finger and will miss the rest of the regular season. He was just returning after missing 81 games with a broken foot. Josh Donaldson offered up his condolences for a speedy recovery.