New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Gerrit Cole vs. Jason Alexander

After another disappointing game yesterday, the Yankees will now have to come into this one needed a win to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Brewers. Friday and Saturday’s losses have taken some shine of the Yankees’ recent play, which had seemingly steadied them after an extended bad run. A couple games have now been shaved off the division lead, and now today is a game the Yankees could really use.

Taking the mound today for the Yankees will be Gerrit Cole, who is looking to bounce back from his most recent start. Cole had been mostly good in his previous couple starts, but on Tuesday, his Fenway Park struggles continued, as he allowed three home runs in six innings. Now, he’s set to face off against a former division rival from his days with the Brewers.

Meanwhile in the rest of the lineup, the Yankees got a bit of a boost as Anthony Rizzo was activated from the IL and is back on the field. He’s back at first and in the two slot right behind Aaron Judge is his return. The top of the order has also been altered a bit, with Giancarlo Stanton moving down to fifth, behind not only Rizzo, but Gleyber Torres and Josh Donaldson.

Jason Alexander is set to get the start for Milwaukee. In his rookie season so far, Alexander has put up a 5.29 ERA, and most recently allowed five runs in 5.1 innings to the Reds.

Come join us in the game thread for today’s action!

How to Watch

Location: American Family Field — Milwaukee, WI

First pitch: 2:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280, WTMJ 620

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

