Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/18/22

When the Yankees kicked off this road trip, it got off to a solid start. The Red Sox clearly aren’t a good team this year, but they always play The Rivalry tough, so getting back-to-back wins off of them seemed like the start of a small surge forward. Then the team traveled to Milwaukee and stumbled right back down to square one. Back-to-back losses have New York looking to avoid a sweep (and a loss that would bring them to .500 on the road) in a Sunday matinee.

In our latest Judge homer watch I’ll go over the day Mark McGuire broke Roger Maris’ record, and in the Rivalry Roundup Josh has the details on a wild doubleheader in Cleveland among other results. Estevão goes into how crucial it is that the Yankees get all of the reinforcements that are on the horizon, Matt takes us back in time to examine a peculiar Yankee from the past, and Jesse goes over some of the most interesting narratives for the team over the final few weeks of the season. Finally, Joe will have the social media spotlight after the game.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: American Family Field

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Can Aaron Judge take over the Triple Crown statistics before he gets to 60 homers?

2. Are the Twins done for after losing a doubleheader to Cleveland and falling below .500?