Yankees prospects: Stephen Ridings makes first appearance of the year

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-5 vs. Worcester Red Sox
CF Blake Perkins 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
SS Chris Owings 0-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SB
LF Ryan LaMarre 1-5, 1 R, 3 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 3-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 R, 1 K — Quad-A results this year
C Josh Breaux 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K
PR Matt Pita 0-0, 1 R
C Max McDowell 0-0
DH Rob Brantly 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB
3B Armando Alvarez 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Chad Bell 1-4, 1 K
RF Michael Beltre 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — go-ahead double in the eighth
Sean Boyle 6.1 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 3 K, 3 HR
Anthony Banda 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB
Jimmy Cordero 1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 K (win)
Michael Beltre gives us the late lead!#RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/cGBGivYZxh— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 18, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-8 vs. Portland Sea Dogs
DH Jasson Domínguez 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SB
CF Harrison Bader 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K
LF Oliver Dunn 0-1, 1 K
C Austin Wells 0-3, 1 RBI
SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
LF-RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
3B Andres Chaparro 0-3, 1 K
RF-CF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 1 RBI
2B Jesus Bastidas 2-3, 1 K
Will Warren 5.1 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 8 H, 8 K, 1 HR (loss) — 8.74 ERA in September
Mattt Minnick 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K
Stephen Ridings 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K — first rehab appearance
Nick Ernst 0.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Carson Coleman 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
After walking and stealing second base, Jasson Dominguez hustles home on an Austin Wells sacrifice fly to get us on the board in the first. pic.twitter.com/1WOCYYnID3— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 17, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
