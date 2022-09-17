New York Yankees @ Milwaukee Brewers: Jameson Taillon vs. Brandon Woodruff

Last night was a dumb loss for the Yankees, and even dumber when you factor in the assignment for the lineup tonight. Brandon Woodruff would be the best starter on a lot of teams in the game, and Aaron Judge and Co. have their work cut out for them in the second game of this weekend’s three-game set.

Woodruff isn’t quite as dominant this season as he was last, but a 3.39 ERA with 3.22 FIP is nothing to sneeze at. If there’s been a chink in his armor this year, it’s a higher walk rate than last year, as he’s struggled at times to control the strike zone with his fastball. The Yankees are a disciplined team, but Woodruff is a tough matchup for them tonight.

Jameson Taillon counters for the Yankees, still the platonic ideal of the average pitcher, with a 102 ERA- and 100 FIP-. His walk rate is impressive, but his biggest problem this season has been keeping the ball in the yard. The Brewers have hit the third-most home runs in the game, and being able to neutralize that power threat is likely the key to Taillon’s outing today.

Jose Trevino, after leaving the game last night, is out of the lineup with Kyle Higashioka taking over behind the back plate. Oswald Peraza will make his first appearance since last Friday.

Location: American Family Field— Milwaukee, WI

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

