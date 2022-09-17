Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/17/22

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Long-rumored to be one of the main suitors for Aaron Judge this winter, the Giants didn’t exactly throw their hat in the ring yesterday, but the club’s president Farhan Zaidi confirmed that San Fran will be big spenders in the winter, as they attempt to claw back from a bad 2022. Zaidi stopped short of mentioning Judge, or any specific names at all, but they’re definitely a club that could be a fit.

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: The Yankees were devastated by injuries in August, but seem to be on the path to recovery. Aroldis Chapman was activated ahead of Friday’s game with the Brewers, and Luis Severino is lined up for a start Wednesday night against Boston. He pitched into the fifth inning in his final rehab outing Thursday night, and whatever role he fills for the Yankees down the stretch, gives them another powerful weapon on the mound.

MLB.com | Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo & Sam Dykstra: With the MiLB season wrapping up, top prospects are preparing for the Arizona Fall League. The league kicks off October 3, with Jasson Domínguez highlighting the Yankee contingent after his explosive run at High-A. Leam Mendez, a hard-throwing righty, will also be part of the Yankee crew playing for Mesa.

FanGraphs | Meg Rowley: Our last piece of news is site-centric, as our own Esteban Rivera was hired as one of FG’s newest contributors. It’s been a joy to work with him for the past year, and we’re fortunate that he will stay on at PSA while taking on the additional work. No doubt his first piece will be defending the Washed, Six-Win Mike Trout.