Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/17/22

After going on a run that felt remniscent of the club’s scintillating first half, the Yankees followed up with a loss that felt much more in line with team’s midsummer malaise. The Blue Jays won to narrow the gap in the AL East to 5.5 games, still a little too close for complete comfort with 18 games left to go.

Ahead of the matchup in Milwaukee, check out Matt‘s review of last night’s AL action, and Esteban’s fascinating breakdown of Aaron Judge’s swing. Jeff will also argue for Tim Locastro as a pinch-runner on the playoff roster, and Sam analyzes what we can expect from Luis Severino upon his return.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: American Family Field

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will provide a bigger boost when they come off the IL, Anthony Rizzo, or DJ LeMahieu?

2. How many homers will Albert Pujols finish his career with?