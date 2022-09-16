Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/22

NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.

MLB.com: The Yankees are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in many different ways. They’ll have an awards program, Latin-inspired food at the stadium, and are selling a cap with the choice of their homeland’s flag. They will also be highlighting individuals and organizations making a profound difference in the lives of our community.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Aaron Judge is not terribly far from winning just the second Triple Crown since 1967. He leads the league in home runs, RBI, and isn’t too far behind Luis Arraez for the AL lead in batting average. However, Judge doesn’t want to mention it. “Pretty special,” Judge said. “But I think I’m a long ways away from that so we don’t need to talk about that.” Typical Judge being his humble self.

NY Post | Justin Terranova: We’ve seen Jordan Montgomery have success in St. Louis with the Cardinals, but haven’t seen Harrison Bader, the return the Yanks received. He’s rehabbing with the Somerset Patriots and has done well so far. He’s trying to do his thing and not listen to any outside noise regarding what some have called a lopsided trade. “Is that what they’re saying?” Bader responded. “I haven’t seen that. Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster. And in a time when you’re trying to get back, as much as it is physical, there is an element to the subconscious. It’s a career. It’s important. I’m not taking my time, not going slowly by any means. We’re going to do it right.”