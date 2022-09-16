Yankees prospects: Harrison Bader gets three hits in fourth rehab game

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-5 vs. Worcester Red Sox
SS Anthony Volpe 0-4, 2 K, throwing error
2B Chris Owings 1-4, 2B, RBI, K
C Ben Rortvedt 1-4, 2B
RF Ryan LaMarre 1-4, RBI, 3 K, throwing error
DH Ronald Guzmán 0-4, 3 K
1B Armando Alvarez 1-4, K
3B Chad Bell 1-3, 2B, RBI
LF Matt Pita 0-3, K
CF Michael Beltre 1-3, 2B, K
Luis Severino 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K — felt good after potential final rehab start
Luke Bard 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP, WP
Deivi García 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HBP (loss)
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Braden Bristo 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP
Six Strikeouts = Sevy is Ready.— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 16, 2022
4.1 IP // 4H // 2R // 6K #RepBX #OffTheRails @Yankees pic.twitter.com/BC1c9d1SFO
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-5 vs. Portland Sea Dogs
LF-CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, HBP, K
CF Harrison Bader 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI — 4th rehab game
PR-LF Oliver Dunn 0-0
DH Austin Wells 0-3, BB
3B Andres Chaparro 1-3, BB, K
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB
SS Jesus Bastidas 0-4, 4 K — oof
C Rodolfo Durán 0-4, GIDP, PB
1B Eric Wagaman 1-4
2B Max Burt 0-3, HBP, 2 K
Barrett Loseke 3.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HR (loss)
Shawn Semple 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR
Matt Minnick 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Harrison Bader showing off the wheels with his second double and third hit of the night. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/dw49OSYQ1E— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 16, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
