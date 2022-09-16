Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/16/22

The last time the Yankees played in Milwaukee was 2014, hence our lead photo of Ichiro today. Yeah, it’s been a minute! Both teams have changed quite a bit since then, but either way, the Yankees will aim to keep their winning streak alive against the NL Wild Card contender.

Today on the site, I’ll do an offday peak at other names from the all-time home run leaderboard that Aaron Judge is chasing, Jake will do the Rivalry Roundup, and Josh will preview the weekend set against the Brewers. Later on, Andrés will check in on Zack Britton’s rehab assignment, Dan will make the case for an offseason 40-man roster spot for the surging Andres Chaparro, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: American Family Field

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Who gets the NL’s last Wild Card spot, the Padres or Brewers?

2. How many wins will the Dodgers reach in 2022?