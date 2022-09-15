Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Vladito’s 100th homer leads Jays to win

After sleepwalking through most of the second half, the Yankees are suddenly 8-2 in their last 10 games and looking in much better shape. Whoda thunk it? As New York travels to Milwaukee to begin the next phase of their road trip, they can think about how their rivals fared last night. Well, they should actually just focus on winning their own games, but it’s an interesting topic! Here’s what happened.

The miserable Tigers played seven games against the Astros in 2022 and went 0-7. Way to go, guys! The only surprising note to that fun fact is that Detroit actually played four one-run games against Houston, but when your team is as lousy as the Tigers are, the close ones probably aren’t going to go your way.

Sure enough, that was the case on Wednesday afternoon. Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and no walks, and the lineup gave him support on a Kyle Tucker homer and Alex Bregman sacrifice fly. Javy Báez brought Detroit within one on a dinger of his own, but the Tigers mustered just two singles the rest of the way and that was the ballgame.

Julio Rodríguez went deep on the first pitch, Eugenio Suárez launched a two-run bomb, and Mike Clevinger trailed, 3-0, before even recording an out. The Padres are determined to keep the Brewers alive in the NL Wild Card hunt, huh?

Wednesday was all Seattle, as Luis Castillo never gave the Padres a prayer across six scoreless innings and nine strikeouts. Carlos Santana expanded the lead to 6-0 with a three-run missile in the fifth, and that was all she wrote. The Mariners are really going to play in the postseason for the first time in 21 years; there can’t be much doubt of that now.

The defending American League Pitcher of the Month did not bring his August game into this crucial start for the Rays. Drew Rasmussen surrendered four runs on six hits in four innings, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set the tone early with a first-inning bomb, the 100th of his terrific young career.

By the fifth, Toronto had built its lead up to 5-0, and starter Ross Stripling did not allow a run until Harold Ramírez took him yard in the seventh. The former Dodger departed with 6.1 innings of one-run ball, and the Blue Jays put a full game between themselves and the Rays with the win.

Other Contenders