New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Nestor Cortes vs. Brayan Bello

After a semi-stressful extra innings win yesterday, the Yankees will try to complete a short two-game sweep against the rival Red Sox.

Starting for the Yankees is Nestor Cortes, on the bump for the second time since returning from the IL. In his last time out against the Minnesota Twins, he threw four innings with two earned runs and two strikeouts. Now that he’s a bit more stretched out, extra length from Nestor would go a long way today.

Facing Nestor will be the rookie right-hander Brayan Bello. Bello’s numbers are a bit ugly through his first 37.1 innings pitched — he has a 5.79 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP, a number boosted by 20 walks. He threw 5.1 innings of three-run ball against Baltimore in his last start, with seven strikeouts and four walks. He has the numbers to make you think the Yankees should put runs on the board quickly.

On offense, the Yankees run out the same players as yesterday, save that Aaron Hicks will play left field and bat ninth. Miguel Andújar thus joins Oswald Peraza and others on the bench.

Today, the Red Sox will start old friend Rob Refsnyder in center field and move Christian Arroyo to first, while Kiké Hernández plays second and Connor Wong catches. Their lineup is otherwise similar to what it was on Tuesday.

Location: Fenway Park — Boston, MA

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, NESN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.