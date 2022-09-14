Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/14/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: Jasson Domínguez made headlines last year when he had a bit of an up-and-down first pro season, and there were serious questions already forming (at least in some parts of the media) about whether or not the uber-prospect would turn out to be a bust. Thankfully, those narratives have been a little quieter lately. After ending the season on a high note last year, the Martian has flown through the minors so far this year, beginning the season in Low-A Tampa and, as of yesterday, ending it in Double-A Somerset.

Domínguez had been tearing the cover off the ball since being promoted to High-A Hudson Valley — .306/.397/.510 in 40 games — so it comes as little surprise that he’s already made the jump to Double-A despite still being just 19 years old. This move is monumental for the up-and-comer, as it’s now likely that Domínguez will start the 2023 season in Double-A and, if all goes well, he could continue to tear through the minor leagues.

SI.com | Tom Verducci: What else is left to say about Aaron Judge that hasn’t already been said? The man has been on a full year tear, he shows no signs of slowing down, and he has been carrying this team on his back (with another homer last night). How did we get here in his age-30 season? Perhaps predictably, for anyone paying attention, it was a combination of dedication, hard work, and study. This profile is an excellent look at an excellent player. And, let’s be real, we can’t get enough Aaron Judge in our lives.

ESPN | Marly Rivera: Unfortunately for both the Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, the first baseman has been dealing with some pretty serious-sounding back spasms and migraines that came as a result of the epidural used to treat the spasms. In news that will be welcome to a lot of Yankees fans, Rizzo began baseball activities for the first time in nearly two weeks yesterday, and appears to be progressing well towards a return either next series in Milwaukee or back at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The slugger has left a big hole on both sides of the ball so getting him back for the stretch run will be huge, so long as he’s healthy enough for the playoffs.

Washington Post | Chelsea Janes: Thanks, in part, to the struggles of Josh Donaldson, (second-half) Gleyber Torres, and Aaron Hicks, as well as the injuries to Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees have had to rely on less-proven talent like Miguel Andújar, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera a little more than they would have liked to at this point in the year. While all three players have had varying degrees of success — Oswaldo Cabrera is easily the most electric of the bunch, providing excellent, versatile defense and an energetic personality that this team was sorely missing despite some struggles at the plate — while lacking clearly defined roles, they will all need to step up when called upon if the Yankees want to go far in the playoffs.