Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 170: Judge Finally Gets Some Help

Kunj is back on the PSA Podcast and thankfully, the Yankees have done their best over the past several days to assuage some doubts that their mini-winning streak last week wasn’t merely typical Twins nonsense. They took two out of three over the weekend from the Rays in decisive fashion, and after Aaron Judge belted a pair of homers to reach 57 last night, Gleyber Torres ensured that the night would end in a W. The division title is within sight; the Yankees just need to keep it going.

Judge is incomparable, but as Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have demonstrated, the Yankees won’t be able to win with Judge alone. That’s what has made Torres and the offense’s resurgence so important to the last week of play. Hopefully, the rest of the cavalry is coming, as Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader are working their way back, in addition to the many pitchers on rehab assignments (Luis Severino, Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, etc.). Also, have we mentioned that we love Wandy Peralta? Because that guy rules.

All of these topics are discussed, as well as the return of the B-Ref Update and the Yankee & Manfred of the Week. Oh, also an Aaron Judge-sized turtle. Something to think about.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, here, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.