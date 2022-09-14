Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/14/22

It never seems to come easy at Fenway Park, regardless of how the Red Sox happen to be playing in any given year. Boston gave New York everything it could handle, but Marwin Gonzalez surprisingly went deep early, Aaron Judge provided two big bombs to guide this game into extras, and Gleyber Torres cleared the bases in the 10th with a double. Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta made the final frame sweaty anyway, but Peralta held on for the save. The Yankees’ magic number continues to shrink; let’s hope it does so again tonight.

Today on the site, I’ll have the latest on Judge’s home run pace, Madison will cover the Rivalry Roundup, and John will discuss how the playoff structure tweaks for 2022 changes how we’d view the final few weeks if we were still playing by last year’s rules. Later on, Jeff will muse on the first month of Greg Weissert’s career, Kevin will curate the Yankees fan’s rooting guide to the stretch run, and Esteban will break down his pick for the Yankees At-Bat of the Week. Toward the end of the day, Kunj and I will have the latest episode of the Pinstripe Alley Podcast.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, NESN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Fenway Park

Fun Questions:

1. What will Aaron Judge’s home run total be by the end of the road trip on Sunday?

2. Are the Twins dead and buried in the AL Central?