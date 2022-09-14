Yankees prospects: Andres Chaparro steals thunder from Martian landing

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-4 vs. Worcester Red Sox
SS Anthony Volpe 0-4, 3 K
CF Blake Perkins 0-2, BB, HBP, K
C Ben Rortvedt 1-3, BB, K, GIDP
3B Armando Alvarez 1-3, BB, 2 RBI, K
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-2, 2B, BB, K
2B Phillip Evans 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
DH Rob Brantly 0-3, RBI, HBP, GIDP
RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 3 K
LF Matt Pita 0-2, BB, K
Chi Chi González 3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP
Chasen Shreve 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — 1st game back in organization since 2018
José Mujica 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR
Anthony Banda 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Jacob Barnes 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)
Jimmy Cordero 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save) — down to a 1.97 ERA in 1st season after Tommy John
Matt Pita with the top play. #RepBX #OffTheRails #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/JzTHs7VYE0— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 14, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 9-10 (11) vs. Portland Sea Dogs
DH Jasson Domínguez 0-5, 2 K — hitless in Double-A debut
CF Harrison Bader 0-3, 2 K — 2nd rehab game
LF Oliver Dunn 2-2, RBI, picked off
C Austin Wells 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K — .847 OPS in 51 games at Somerset
SS Trey Sweeney 2-4, BB, 2 K
RF Elijah Dunham 0-5, RBI, GIDP, outfield assist
1B Andres Chaparro 2-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI — up to 18 homers in 60 games at Somerset
3B Tyler Hardman 0-5, RBI, 3 K — also hitless in Double-A debut
LF-CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K, SB, outfield assist — game-tying shot in 9th
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-4, 2 K
Yoendrys Gómez 3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HR
Matt Minnick 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Aroldis Chapman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K — 2nd rehab outing
Steven Jennings 1.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K
Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR
Carson Coleman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K (loss)
HOLY CHAP!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 13, 2022
Andres Chaparro crushes home run No. 1⃣7⃣ for Somerset. He has 4⃣home runs and 1⃣4⃣RBIs during his current seven-game hit streak. pic.twitter.com/cZgLvGYVGW
CHAPPY IS UNSTOPPABLE— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 13, 2022
Andres Chaparro smacks his 2nd homer (18) of the ballgame to put us on top 5-4 in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/aVCwLf25Ds
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
