Yankees prospects: Andres Chaparro steals thunder from Martian landing

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-4 vs. Worcester Red Sox

SS Anthony Volpe 0-4, 3 K

CF Blake Perkins 0-2, BB, HBP, K

C Ben Rortvedt 1-3, BB, K, GIDP

3B Armando Alvarez 1-3, BB, 2 RBI, K

1B Ronald Guzmán 1-2, 2B, BB, K

2B Phillip Evans 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

DH Rob Brantly 0-3, RBI, HBP, GIDP

RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 3 K

LF Matt Pita 0-2, BB, K

Chi Chi González 3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP

Chasen Shreve 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — 1st game back in organization since 2018

José Mujica 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR

Anthony Banda 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jacob Barnes 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)

Jimmy Cordero 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save) — down to a 1.97 ERA in 1st season after Tommy John

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 9-10 (11) vs. Portland Sea Dogs

DH Jasson Domínguez 0-5, 2 K — hitless in Double-A debut

CF Harrison Bader 0-3, 2 K — 2nd rehab game

LF Oliver Dunn 2-2, RBI, picked off

C Austin Wells 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K — .847 OPS in 51 games at Somerset

SS Trey Sweeney 2-4, BB, 2 K

RF Elijah Dunham 0-5, RBI, GIDP, outfield assist

1B Andres Chaparro 2-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI — up to 18 homers in 60 games at Somerset

3B Tyler Hardman 0-5, RBI, 3 K — also hitless in Double-A debut

LF-CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K, SB, outfield assist — game-tying shot in 9th

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-4, 2 K

Yoendrys Gómez 3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HR

Matt Minnick 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Aroldis Chapman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K — 2nd rehab outing

Steven Jennings 1.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K

Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K (loss)

HOLY CHAP!



Andres Chaparro crushes home run No. 1⃣7⃣ for Somerset. He has 4⃣home runs and 1⃣4⃣RBIs during his current seven-game hit streak. pic.twitter.com/cZgLvGYVGW — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 13, 2022

CHAPPY IS UNSTOPPABLE



Andres Chaparro smacks his 2nd homer (18) of the ballgame to put us on top 5-4 in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/aVCwLf25Ds — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 13, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over