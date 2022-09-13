VOTE: Wild Card contenders and most trusted relievers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This morning, John revealed the results of last week’s fan survey, which concerned Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’ franchise home run record and whether or not the Yankees would win the AL East crown (plus a few nationwide subjects).

We have another Reacts poll for your consideration and would enjoy hearing your thoughts on two more topics. The first concerns the AL Wild Card picture. The Orioles have almost fully faded from the race, so barring a Yankees collapse, we know which three teams will win Wild Card spots in 2022: the ever-pesky Rays, the powerful Blue Jays, and the up-and-coming Mariners. We want to know which of these teams concerns you most in a potential playoff matchup, since it’s likely that the Yankees will face one of them in the Division Series (sorry, AL Central).

Next up: Who do you trust the most in the Yankees’ bullpen? If we were still in the first half, then the answer would probably be Clay Holmes (if not the now-injured Michael King), but while he’s certainly still a possibility, it’s much less clear now. Whoever Option No. 1 is, the Yankees will need him to get some big outs come October. So pick from the five members of the active roster who we listed!