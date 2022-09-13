Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/13/22

New York Times | Gary Phillips: While neither one have lit up the big leagues so far, both Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza have had some big moments with the Yankees. Beyond that, they’ve also injected some energy into a Yankees team that has had their division lead slashed quite a bit. Both also provide some versatility, with Cabrera having had some impressive performances in the outfield, despite his inexperience back there.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: While the Yankees’ struggles of late are well-noted, for the most part, they’ve been failures of one aspect of the team in particular: the offense. Yankees’ pitching has mostly been solid in recent weeks, only allowing more than four runs once in their last 20 games. On Sunday, both in the majors and in the minors on rehab assignments, the Yankees showed that they have several solid options available to them.

New York Daily News | James O’Connell: The wins on Saturday and Sunday also took the Yankees’ lead back out to a crucial 5.5 games. While there’s still a lot of work to do for them, the wins do have them in a much better position than they otherwise would be, including winning them the season tiebreaker over the Rays.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Ronald Guzmán has been outrighted to Triple-A after getting DFA’ed in favor of a returning Josh Donaldson. Guzmán can reject the assignment and elect free agency, but it remains to be seen what he’ll do. Either way, his brief stint in the majors with the Yankees was, uh, not great.