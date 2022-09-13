Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/13/22

For most of the second half, the Yankees’ off-days have offered a respite, a breather from the misery of a team’s collapse. For once, yesterday’s travel day was a bit of a letdown, after a weekend in which the team put together some of its best play in weeks. Today, they’ll make their last appearance of the season at Fenway Park, with a chance to start an actual winning streak if all goes well.

We have another loaded day on the site for you ahead of the showdown in Boston. In the morning, catch up on what happened across the AL last night with Josh’s recap, check out Matt’s preview of the two-game set with the Red Sox, and Dan’s review of the week that was on the farm. Plus, Esteban argues that Oswald Peraza would be better served playing every day in the minors rather than serving as a bench piece for the Yankees, Erin analyzes the impact of MLB’s upcoming 2023 rules changes, and Peter investigates the club’s most optimal infield alignment.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, NESN, TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Fenway Park

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Is Giancarlo Stanton back?

2. With the Yankees in Boston, when do you expect the Red Sox to bounce back and become a perennial threat in the AL East again?