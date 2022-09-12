Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Last we checked in, we were counting down the days to doomsday with the Yankees’ division lead. Those worries have been somewhat abated after beating the Rays at home following a three-for-one trade with the Twins, but the pressure is still on to not let the lead slip away in these final weeks. Add on top of that a constant watch party for Aaron Judge’s historic home run count and toss in a side of a Triple Crown possibility, and there’s a lot at stake.

So much is still up in the air, and there’s not a lot of time left to figure it all out. How impactful will the team’s injured list returnees be down the stretch? When can we expect to see Judge’s next batch of homers, and how legit is his chance at the Triple Crown? Can Gerrit Cole quietly break the franchise record for strikeouts? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of September 15th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.