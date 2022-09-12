Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/12/22

The Yankees needed a big homestand to pull themselves out of their spiral, and for the most part they did just that. It looked scary for a moment after they dropped the finale to the Twins and the opener to the Rays, but two won series is just what they were looking for. The offense has been cooking for the last two days, and in particular Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres have looked much better. I’ll hold off on diagnosing the offensive woes as over, but there’s some hope that the lineup won’t be paper thin anymore.

The team is off while kicking off their next road trip, which begins in Boston, but we’ll still have plenty for you to check out. After I provide the latest Judge tracker and Jake goes over the AL pennant races, John starts us off with a look at the roster crunch facing the team once players start to return from the IL. Josh makes the case for Jose Trevino to get every start he physically can going forward, Sam examines Torres’ swing and what has gone wrong with him in the second half, and Chris makes the case for Lou Trivino’s potential role in the postseason. Finally, I’ll be around again for the mailbag request.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Which currently injured Yankee would be the most impactful return?

2. How confident are you in the Yankees’ division hopes after surviving this last test against Tampa?