Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/12/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The injury bug has been hitting the Yankees fairly hard of late, as they currently have 15 players on the injured list. Not surprisingly, the injury report at this time is fairly long. Anthony Rizzo, who has missed time with a back problem and then headaches that may have resulted from the epidural given to treat the back problem, is currently pain-free and preparing to ramp back up. His return will give the Yankees a boost at first, as Marwin González has been holding down the position with Oswaldo Cabrera serving as the backup. Outfielder Harrison Bader made his Yankees organization debut yesterday afternoon with a rehab outing with Double-A Somerset; also appearing in that game were a trio of relievers — Zack Britton, Miguel Castro, and Aroldis Chapman. Lastly, Luis Severino may require one more rehab outing before returning to the Yankees rotation.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Notably absent from the list of injured players working their way back is infielder DJ LeMahieu, who is currently shelved with a toe injury. While he hopes to be ready for the Yankees’ next homestand, which begins on September 20th, LeMahieu has said that he will not be back until he’s “pretty close to full strength,” revealing that the injury prevented him from rotating his back foot and acknowledging that the injury made him “not [himself].”

The Denver Post | Tribune News Service: What relievers do when they’re not warming up or pitching in the game has drawn the attention of writers this year. Back in July, Emma Baccellieri investigated the sprint in from the bullpen when a benches-clearing brawl goes down. Now, somebody — I’m not quite sure who, as I have only found this article with “Tribune News Service” in the byline — has finally dared to ask the question: “What makes a good bullpen? And which ones are good?” While I won’t spoil the entire story, I will note that the Yankee Stadium bullpens are universally loved, while the Fenway and Tampa Bay bullpens aren’t.