Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Congratulations to the Cole family and the Trevino family! The Coles are welcoming their second child into the family who is due on January 1! Jose Trevino welcomed a new baby named Jio Cruz this past week. See the announcements from both players!

9/9/22. Jio Cruz Trevino. Let’s go @Yankees — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) September 10, 2022

Derek Jeter Day

The Captain was honored this past week at Yankee Stadium for being inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in last year’s ceremonies. It was star-studded, but his daughters were the ones who stole the show. We’re just all happy they got their ice cream! See the photos below!

A-Rod congratulates Aaron Judge

Judge tied, then passed Rodriguez for most homers by a Yankees right-handed batter in a season. No. 99 has been on a tear we have never seen before! Nice gesture by the former Yankee to root for him and give him a shoutout on social media.