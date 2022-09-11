New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Domingo Germán vs. Luis Patiño

After one rough loss and one fun win, the Yankees and Rays square off today to see who will take this oh-so-important series. The Rays remain 4.5 games behind the Yankees as they did when the three-game set started — this will decide who gains or loses ground in the division. It will also be the last time they square off in 2022, unless the postseason has other plans.

The Yankees are starting Domingo Germán on short rest, after the rainout on Tuesday threw a wrench into their normal rotation. With three offdays coming off in the next week, Germán might not start again for a bit, so Boone suggested he take another turn today, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Germán is coming off a solid start in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Twins. He gave up three earned runs over six innings while striking out six, though you’d be forgiven for forgetting about that aspect of that 12-inning game.

The Rays counter with Luis Patiño. The 22-year-old hasn’t started much this year for the Rays, having dealt with oblique and blister issues and spent time in the minors. He’s stepped into the rotation following the injury to Shane McClanahan, however, and he did decently enough last time out, with three earned runs over five against the Red Sox. He’s only thrown 18.2 MLB innings this season, but he’s shown a big problem with walks, having issued nine.

The Yankees play a similar lineup to the ones they’ve been forced to lately. Aaron Judge is still leading off and playing center, with Oswaldo Cabrera in right. Miguel Andújar will play left — still no Hicks after Friday’s disaster.

Jonathan Aranda at first and Christian Bethancourt at catcher will start today for the Rays after not doing so yesterday. Randy Arozarena will play right after being DH yesterday, with Yandy Díaz taking that role today. Taylor Walls will play third base in his place.

Note that there is some rain in New York at the moment and that the Yankees have already said that there will be a delay.

Please be advised that today's game will not start on time. We will provide you with more information as it becomes available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2022

I have been told the next meeting between all parties involved (MLB, umpires, Yankees and Rays) will be at 2:30pm and that we should have some sort of update... but then again... maybe we won't... please don't shoot the messenger... https://t.co/FyNG4PKBpr — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 11, 2022

