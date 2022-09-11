Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/11/22

New York Daily News | Mike Lupica: With a little less than a month to go in the season, Aaron Judge’s pursuit of history has him on a level of dominance equal to the greatest players to ever don pinstripes — and the star power to match. Despite everything Shohei Ohtani is doing out west, Judge is the biggest draw in the game, and as he chases down Babe Ruth and Roger Maris, his star is going to, somehow, burn even hotter.

New York Post | Peter Botte: Anthony Rizzo is still on the IL for a few days, but he was back in the dugout for Saturday’s win over Tampa Bay. Although been a hodgepodge of issues for the Yankees’ first baseman, with back problems and headaches from treatment for the back pain, he’s become a team leader in his year and a half with the club and a valuable piece to have even in limited capacity. Aaron Boone is hoping that if Rizzo’s headaches remain at bay, he can begin to ramp up activities again and rejoin the Yankees sometime on their upcoming road trip through Boston and Milwaukee.

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: The Yankees have become notorious for being able to take bad, or even decent, relievers and turning them into studs for the better part of a decade. Since acquiring Lou Trivino from the Athletics at the deadline, they’ve tried to do the same, and while it hasn’t exactly worked out, there clearly is a plan. He’s dropped his four-seam and changeup usage, and used his sweeping slider in their place.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The Ronald Guzmán experiment is over in the Bronx, as the first baseman was DFA’d Saturday morning to make room for Josh Donaldson’s return from paternity leave. Despite a strong year at Triple-A Scranton, Guzmán struck out five times in six MLB plate appearances, failing to justify his spot on the roster, and unfortunately making him the easy choice to be replaced by Donaldson. Marwin Gonzalez will continue to get the lion’s share of starts at first base with Rizzo out.