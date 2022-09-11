Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/11/22

It’s a big Aaron Judge day on the site, which makes sense since it’s a big Aaron Judge year for baseball. Also, he’s literally big. so there’s that.

I’ll start us off by checking in on Judge’s home run pace, and after Madison presents the Rivalry Roundup, Estevão will reveal how Judge is now chasing more than one type of triple crown. Later on, Matt will look at Marwin Gonzalez’s place among other Yankees in history who have played almost everywhere, and Jesse will discuss how Judge has come to embody everything that is great about the modern game. After the matinee series finale against Tampa Bay, Joe will do the weekly social media roundup.

Hopefully, the Yanks can make said series finale as stress-free as yesterday afternoon was, but you never know.

1. Who do you think will be Aaron Judge’s toughest foe in his pursuit of the batting title portion of the Triple Crown?

2. Predict the Giants’ and Jets’ NFL Week 1 outcomes.