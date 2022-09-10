Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/9/22

Just like all the Yankees’ other short hot streaks in the second half, this most recent one has fizzled out, with the team quickly falling back into a malaise. To some extent, it can’t be helped, with the club currently fielding a pretty solid roster just on the injured list. But they still have to find ways to win games to hold onto the AL East lead, and they simply do not look up to the task at the moment.

On the site, Chris discusses why Lucas Luetge deserves some more respect, while Esteban analyzes how the Yankees deploy the sweeper better than any team in baseball. Also, John wonders if there’s any way a certain top shortstop prospect still in the minors could end up helping the Yankees in 2022.

Today’s Matchup

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Do the Yankees currently have any true-talent above average hitters in their lineup other than Aaron Judge? (sorry, not exactly a fun question)

2. Is there any way Gerrit Cole could get back into the AL Cy Young race with a hot finish?