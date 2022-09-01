Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/1/22

The Yankees have been drifting off of their once-historic win pace for a while now, but August ... August sucked. This was the team’s worst month since the finale of the 1991 season, a year where the Yankees were already known to be bad and simply finished the year off terrible. This year’s team was approaching greatness, and now they simply aren’t. The month may be done with, but it’ll take a lot more than turning the calendar to snap this team out of their funk. Given that the division lead is down to just six games suddenly, let’s hope it happens sooner rather than later.

After the latest Aaron Judge tracking, Andrew catches you up on how the division lead got trimmed again in today’s rivalry roundup. John has a two-for-one special, first bringing this month’s Cashman poll (brace for impact there) and later arguing that the team may need to re-invest in the opener thanks to their lack of starting depth. Peter dives into the trio of journeyman pitchers the Yankees added on minor league deals recently, and Andrés examines how Jonathan Loáisiga has righted his own ship.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions:

1. Where does Jonathan Loáisiga fall in the circle of trust right now?

2. Will the division race that’s currently materializing out of thin air last long or will the Yankees get it back under wraps?