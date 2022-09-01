Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/1/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: While there still have been some annoying games mixed in, the Yankees’ offense has shown some signs of life recently. The way the Yankees see it, the struggles have come in part from injuries and in part from a general domino effect related back to some big bats being out of the lineup. Either way, they’re still trying to battle through it and get back on track.

New York Post | Justin Tasch: In recent weeks, the Yankees have made some depth additions with bullpen pieces, and it appears they made another on Wednesday. The Yankees reportedly signed Tyler Duffey to a minor league deal after he opted out of one with the Rangers. Duffey last pitched in the majors earlier this season with the Twins, but struggled, leading to his release and eventual minor league stint with Texas. In general, Duffey is an eight-year MLB veteran, who has had some good years in the past.

MLB.com: Last week, we saw the release of the 2023 regular season schedule, and now we have an additional piece to the puzzle as the spring training schedule was released on Wednesday. The Yankees are set to open with a road game against the Phillies on February 25th, and then host the Braves in their first home game the following day.

Associated Press | Andrew Dampf: The Yankees have added to their sporting ownership portfolio by purchasing a 10 percent stake in Italian soccer club AC Milan. This adds to the stake that Yankees Global Enterprises has in New York City FC of MLS, who currently play in Yankee Stadium. Milan are one of the giants of Italian and European soccer, having won Italy’s Serie A 19 times, including the 2021-22 title, and have seven times been crowned European champions.

In some hopefully positive injury news, Luis Severino is apparently about to begin a rehab stint: