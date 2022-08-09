New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Gerrit Cole vs. Luis Castillo

The Yankees finally snapped their five-game losing streak last night, getting a comfortable win out West against the Mariners. Aaron Judge homered again, the rest of the offense was alive, and Clay Holmes ended things with just a pinch of stress. Now they’ll look to get their first series win in August, and they’ll try to do so against an opponent that they’ve had their hands full with.

Gerrit Cole will take the mound facing the same opponent that roughed him up in his last start. The Mariners jumped all over Cole in the very first inning at Yankee Stadium, posting six runs on the team’s ace. He did hold on to last six innings, but the immediate damage was too much for the Yankee offense to come back from. Cole’s season numbers took a hefty hit, but he’s still got a respectable 3.56 ERA and 3.38 FIP across 131.1 innings with 170 strikeouts and 33 walks.

On the other side, Luis Casillo was the man that kept the Yankees in check after the Cole implosion. Castillo, once a major trade target for the Yankees, has instead become a major thorn in their sides. He’s performed phenomenally in his two starts against the Bombers so far, and they’ll look to find some luck in their third shot at him. Castillo’s been very excellent outside of his starts against the Yankees as well, posting a 2.95 ERA and 3.25 FIP with 98 strikeouts in 91.2 innings.

