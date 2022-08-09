Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/9/22

Editor’s note: Obviously, the big news from last night was Matt Carpenter breaking his foot and putting the rest of his season in jeopardy. As Jack Curry of YES Network noted, expect Miguel Andujar to come up to take his roster spot. For more on the injury, check out PSA’s post here.

New York Daily News: The Yankees have been struggling badly lately, and despite some major slumps by a few of the hitters, it’s the starting pitching that’s stood out as a glaring reason for the 14-18 record since July 1. Jameson Taillon is a major culprit, whose ERA over his last eight starts before last night’s game was a whopping 6.85. What was once the league leading pitching staff has been the fifth worst in ERA across MLB over the last 25 games. Frankie Montas was acquired to be a big boost to the rotation, but he had a horrible debut on Sunday. Matt Blake says he’s confident that Taillon can bounce back, similarly to how he improved majorly after a rough start to 2021. Suffice it to say he needs to do so, and quickly.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The calls are getting louder for the Yankees to promote shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza from Triple-A. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has provided shaky defense and absolutely no power, while Peraza has launched 15 home runs and stolen 26 bases in the minors. Aaron Boone said on Sunday that it’s possible Peraza will come up, but it wouldn’t be to bump IKF out of the starting shortstop role. The front office is still satisfied enough with what he brings to the team, and bringing in an inexperienced player and expecting him to turn around a team’s fortunes in a middle of a playoff push is not what they want to do.

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: The race is on — Aaron Judge could certainly meet or best Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Before belting No. 44 last night, he was already on pace for 62, with 2.53 home runs per game (he would need one every 2.79 to get there). The majority of the ballparks the Yankees are going to play in over the rest of the season are good for right-handed hitters to hit homers as well. However, Judge is obviously not going to play every game, as the Yankees at the very least would want to rest him a bit before the playoffs, to say nothing of any more lower leg injuries or soreness. Still, he could DH a lot, so the record is there for the taking.

The Athletic | Alex Schiffer: (Subscription required.) Top prospect Anthony Volpe is still with the Yankees, now that the extremely small possibility that he could be traded at the deadline failed to come to pass. So far this season, his pitch recognition and ability to lay off tough pitches out of the zone might be his biggest improvement, according to his manager. Catcher Austin Wells has also returned from injury to start swinging well for the Patriots, cutting down on his strikeouts a bit and showing defensive improvement from last season. With them on the team is Deivi García, a former playoff starter for the Yankees who is now putting up ugly numbers in the minor leagues. The use of his cutter has been a focus, as well as his health.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The Yankees signed reliever Joey Gerber to a minor league deal. Gerber, 25, has 15.2 innings to his name, all coming with Seattle in 2020. The right-hander is currently recovering from a forearm strain that has sidelined him for much of this season.