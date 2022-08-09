Yankees Prospects: Week 18 minor league review

After a busy trade deadline, there was a lot of movement around the Yankees minor league system. Some of their hottest prospects continued hitting, with a trio at Low-A finding their stride and making a strong case for a late-season promotion. Let’s take a look at how their minor league affiliates did this past week and who stood out amongst the crowd.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 54-50; T-Fourth place in the International League (East), 5.0 GB

Past Week: 3-2 vs. Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays)

Coming Up: Home vs. Worcester Red Sox

Despite losing a significant number of players, the RailRiders continued their hot play, taking three of the five games they completed this week over the Buffalo Bison, who they are now tied with for fourth place in the Division. Oswald Peraza continued to be a force in the RailRiders lineup, and has a 167 wRC+ dating back to June 11th. He was removed from Sunday’s game after being hit on the wrist, but X-Rays did not show any broken bones and he is expected back in the lineup soon. Meanwhile, Miguel Andújar may be on his way to Seattle and back with the Yankees after Matt Carpenter’s broken foot on Monday night.

Players of Note:

Oswald Peraza: 35 G; .343/.403/.615, 10 HR, 9 2B, 15 SB

Oswaldo Cabrera: 12 G; .356/.455/.689, 4 HR, 3 2B

Miguel Andújar: 35 G; .306/.344/.549, 8 HR, 11 2B

Jhony Brito: 19 G; 2.61 ERA, 100 IP, 82 H, 33 BB, 82 K

Jhony Brito set a Triple-A career-high with seven strikeouts in 5.1 shutout innings last night. #RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/xREuOghKsm — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 6, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Second Half Record: 18-14’ T-Second place in the Eastern League (Northeast), 0.5 GB

Overall Record: 62-39 First-half Champion in the Eastern League (Northeast)

Past Week: 2-4 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Coming Up: Home vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Sean Boyle has recorded ten straight quality starts, extending a run that is the longest streak by a minor league pitcher since 2019. The Patriots struggled over the last week, but did receive a boost from Andres Chaparro, who returned from an injury and rehab stint to reach base seven times in three games at the end of the week. Austin Wells extended a long hitting streak to 16-games before seeing it end during the middle of the week.

Players of Note:

Anthony Volpe: 61 G; .285/.380/.536, 12 HR, 23 2B, 23 SB

Austin Wells: 19 G; .312/.391/.532, 4 HR, 5 2B

Jeisson Rosario: 14 G; .412/.531/.647, 2 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B

Sean Boyle: 10 G; 1.68 ERA, 64.1 IP, 42 H, 12 BB, 62 K

Anthony Volpe watches it fly!



The top-ranked @Yankees prospect skies his 16th home run for the @SOMPatriots. pic.twitter.com/QDooVAKfka — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Second Half Record: 20-15; Second place in the South Atlantic League (North), 0.5 GB

Overall Record: 54-47

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies)

Coming Up: Home vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles)

After seeing some of their best starters moved at the trade deadline, the Renegades bounced back with another strong week. Blane Abeyta has been outstanding since early June and is pitching like an ace for the team. Matt Sauer set the franchise strikeout record when he recorded his 149th strikeout as a Renegade. Juan Carela also earned a promotion to High-A but had a rough first start with the team. On the offensive side of things, T.J. Rumfield has been playing well since returning from the IL.

Players of Note:

Blane Abeyta: 6 G; 1.19 ERA, 30.1 IP, 21 H, 9 BB, 26 K

Jasson Dominguez: 61 G; .280/.419/.464, 8 HR, 3 3B, 8 2B, 20 SB

T.J. Rumfield: 11 G; .300/.404/.400, 1 HR, 1 2B

Edgar Barclay: 20 G; 1.97 ERA, 45.2 IP, 32 H, 14 BB, 55 K

The Martian goes YARD!!!! pic.twitter.com/eD1Ctxyrrm — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 6, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Second Half Record: 22-12; T-First place in the Florida State League (West Coast)

Overall Record: 49-51

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Clearwater Threshers (Phillies)

Coming Up: Away vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

The Tarpons continued to play strong baseball in the second half of the season, and the trio of Ben Cowles, Ben Rice and Antonio Gomez have been on fire for over a month at the Low-A level. Cowles, a second baseman, is an especially strong candidate for promotion after the Yankees traded Cooper Bowman, who had been manning second base for the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades. The Tarpons will likely see several 2022 draft picks join the team in the coming week, highlighted by Spencer Jones, who has gotten off to a fast start in the Florida Complex League.

Players of Note:

Ben Cowles: 42 G; .336/.432/.534, 3 HR, 2 3B, 13 2B, 10 SB

Antonio Gomez: 26 G; .359/.429/.522, 3 HR, 3B, 4 2B

Ben Rice: 40 G; .303/.382/.504, 6 HR, 6 2B

Yon Castro: 16 G; 3.12 ERA, 66.1 IP, 51 H, 22 BB, 82 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 8-5 vs. FCL Tigers

CF Spencer Jones 1-3, 2 RBI, BB

RF Daury Arias 0-2, RBI, BB

C Agustin Ramirez 1-3, RBI, BB, K

1B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, BB

2B Brett Barrera 1-4, K

LF Tayler Aguilar 1-3, BB

3B Beau Brewer 2-4, 3 RBI

DH Felix Negueis 0-3, BB

SS Brenny Escanio 2-3 ,RBI

Luis Serna 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K

Nolberto Henriquez 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB(win)

Leam Mendez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K(save)

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 10-7 (7) vs. DSL CLE Blue

SS Roderick Arias 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, SB

2B Keiner Delgado 0-4, RBI, BB, K

CF Willy Montero 0-4, K, SB

DH Ramiro Altagracia 2-4, RBI, 2 K, SB

C Manuel Palencia 2-4, 2 RBI, CS

1B Gabriel Bersing 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

RF David Beckles 1-3, BB, K

3B Juan Matheus 0-4, 3 K

LF Jhon Imbert 0-2, 2 BB

Carlos Lagrange 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Donys Garcia 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K (win)

Jordy Luciano 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 8-7 (7) vs. DSL KC Glass

DH Fidel Montero 0-2, BB, 2 K

C Urena 1-3, 2B, RBI

CF John Cruz 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, K

LF Joel Mendez 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K

1B Enger Castellano 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

SS Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, 3B, RBI, fielding error

2B Luis Suarez 1-3, RBI, BB, K, SB

RF Juan Rosa 0-4, 3 K

3B Luis Ogando 1-2, 2B, BB, SB

Daniel Guerrero 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 2 K

Chalniel Arias 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Ruben Castillo 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K