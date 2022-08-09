Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/9/22

Last week, Gerrit Cole had one of the worst innings of his life, watching three home runs sail off the bats of Seattle Mariners at the beginning of his most recent start. Tonight, he’ll have a chance to avenge that defeat and get the Yankees turned around, facing off with those same M’s in Seattle. Cole flipped the switch and mowed down Seattle after that nightmare first inning, so hopefully, he can carry the momentum over to the West Coast.

On the site, Esteban reviews a piece he wrote two years ago, about Cole’s mechanics, that’s again relevant given the ace’s struggles. Dan reviews the week that was down on the farm, Chris argues that Albert Abreu can help the Yankees down the stretch, Peter analyzes some promising signs from Josh Donaldson, and Jeff breaks down how Aaron Hicks’ stance affects his play.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Root Sports NW

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Fun Questions:

1. How does Gerrit Cole fare tonight as he faces the Mariners just five days after Seattle crushed him?

2. Who is the best team in the National League?