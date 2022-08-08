New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Jameson Taillon vs. Logan Gilbert

Alright. I don’t want to talk about the last five games and no one can make me. Play tonight. Win tonight. Simple as that. The Yankees start a short West Coast trip this evening with the opener of a three-game set against Seattle, and they’re riding a five-game losing streak into this matchup (not to mention 16 losses in their last 25 contests).

Jameson Taillon gets the call for New York against the Mariners. For the year, Taillon has a 10-2 record and has pitched to a 3.96 ERA. But after flirting with a no-hitter against the Angels on June 2nd, the majority of his starts have been ugly. In 55 innings across 11 outings, he has compiled an unsightly 5.73 ERA, 4.97 FIP, and 12 homers allowed (1.96 HR/9). The past three starts in particular have been a blow to his once-top shelf walk rate, as in 13.1 innings, it’s an atrocious 15.3 percent. For context, Taillon’s walk rate for the season is 4.4 percent. So keep the free passes down and the Mariners’ hits within the ballpark.*

*Thankfully for Taillon, rookie slugger Julio Rodríguez remains on the shelf for Seattle, though Ty France has rejoined the team after missing last week’s series in the Bronx.

Seattle counters with Logan Gilbert. A winner of double-digit games in his own right, Glibert has pitched very well for the Mariners in 2022. The young right-hander has pitched to a 3.09 ERA, relying on a four-pitch mix that heavily features his fastball, one that ranks in the 85th percentile in MLB in velocity. In his last start, the Yankees shelled him, taking him deep three times in 5.1 innings, and putting six earned runs on his tally. More of that tonight would be absolutely divine in its timing.

With Giancarlo Stanton still on the IL and Anthony Rizzo continuing to fight a bad back, the Yankees are sending what passes for their A-lineup out to face Gilbert and the M’s. Aaron Judge, whose importance to this offense becomes more apparent every day, hits second and plays right field, with Matt Carpenter protecting him in the order. Deadline acquisition Andrew Benintendi, who showed signs of life Sunday, hits sixth, and Jose Trevino is behind the dish. New York’s All-Star catcher has been hitting the stitching off the ball lately, with a .319 average and .574 slugging percentage over his last 15 games.

Please win this game, Yankees. It’s felt like a long time, and ye gods it’s a good thing that the rest of the division has mostly scuffled while New York has struggled. Let’s get back to winning ways.

How to watch

Location: T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

First pitch: 10:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Root NW, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / KIRO 710

Online stream: MLB.tv

