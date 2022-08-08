Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The 2022 season looked for a long time like a race to match some of the greatest win totals that the Yankees have ever put up. Even the legendary 1998 team slumped through part of the year, but this year’s team has been in a funk for a while now with no apparent way out. On paper they’re still an elite team and one that just improved itself, but the play over the past week has been tough to watch. Almost all of the losses have been close, but they’ve all gone the other way after mostly breaking the other way in the first half of the year.

It’s hard to pinpoint just what is going wrong here. A lot of things just look off — a lineup that can go ice cold for an entire day, a pitching staff that’s liable to give up a big inning somewhere along the way, and a bullpen that’s feeling worn down with the most reliable names suddenly not getting the job done. Are the bad vibes from the ending of the trade deadline to blame? Has the team’s luck just shifted in the wrong direction for a while? Or have they had some adjustments thrown at them that they haven’t responded to? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of August 11th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.