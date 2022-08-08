Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1

CF Estevan Florial 0-3, 3 K

SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!

PR-SS Tyler Wade 0-0

3B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-3, 2 K

LF Miguel Andújar 0-2

DH Ben Rortvedt 0-2, 2 K

C Josh Breaux 0-2, 2 K

1B Phillip Evans 1-2, K

RF Michael Beltre 0-0, 2 BB

2B Chris Owings 1-2, RBI

Mitch Spence 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, HR

Richard Rodríguez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Here’s the Oswald Peraza HBP. After this, it looked like he wanted to stay in the game, but he lost that battle. pic.twitter.com/GKc75nWMiX — Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) August 7, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 8-6 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

SS Anthony Volpe 0-1, 3 BB, GIDP, CS

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 2 K

DH Austin Wells 1-3, HR, RBI, HBP — 4th homer in Double-A

3B Andres Chaparro 1-2, 2 BB

CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, HR, 3 RBI

2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — 13th homer

1B Mickey Gasper 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI

LF Blake Perkins 0-3, 2 K

Deivi García 3.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 2 HR, HBP, WP — lol remember the spring training optimism?

Nick Ernst 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Barrett Loseke 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Kaleb Cowart 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)

Austin Wells crushes his 4th home run for Somerset and 12th in 2022 pic.twitter.com/itZgMHckBk — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 7, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 5-2 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws

DH Trey Sweeney 0-5, K — scuffling on a 5-for-38 stretch

C Anthony Seigler 1-4, BB, K

CF Jasson Domínguez 1-2, 2 BB, K, 2 SB — removed in 7th in 101-degree heat

CF Pat DeMarco 0-1

3B Tyler Hardman 1-2, 2 BB, RBI, SB, throwing error

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 2 RBI, GIDP

RF Grant Richardson 0-4, 2 K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB, K, SB, outfield assist

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 3B, BB, 2 RBI

SS Cristian Perez 0-4, 2 K

Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HBP (win)

Edgar Barclay 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Nelson L. Alvarez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP

Ryan Miller 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (save)

TORREALBA TRIPLE!!!



We're up 5-1 pic.twitter.com/9odTmfUeAL — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 7, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 9-4 vs. Clearwater Threshers

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, BB, 3 K, CS

1B Anthony Garcia 0-1, BB, K — left game in 4th inning

1B Connor Cannon 0-2, BB, RBI

C Antonio Gomez 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K

3B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2B, 2 K, fielding error

2B Jared Serna 0-4, 2 K

CF Madison Santos 2-4, 2B, 2 K, SB

DH Benjamin Rice 1-3, BB

LF Kyle Battle 0-3, BB

RF Christopher Familia 3-3, 2 HR, BB, 3 RBI — biggest game since mid-July promotion, 108.7 mph off the bat on 2nd homer

Joel Valdez 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, HBP, pickoff

Trevor Holloway 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)

Danny Watson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP

Ryan Anderson 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, balk

Harold Cortijo 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off