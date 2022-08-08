Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1
CF Estevan Florial 0-3, 3 K
SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!
PR-SS Tyler Wade 0-0
3B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-3, 2 K
LF Miguel Andújar 0-2
DH Ben Rortvedt 0-2, 2 K
C Josh Breaux 0-2, 2 K
1B Phillip Evans 1-2, K
RF Michael Beltre 0-0, 2 BB
2B Chris Owings 1-2, RBI
Mitch Spence 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, HR
Richard Rodríguez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Here’s the Oswald Peraza HBP. After this, it looked like he wanted to stay in the game, but he lost that battle. pic.twitter.com/GKc75nWMiX— Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) August 7, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 8-6 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies
SS Anthony Volpe 0-1, 3 BB, GIDP, CS
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 2 K
DH Austin Wells 1-3, HR, RBI, HBP — 4th homer in Double-A
3B Andres Chaparro 1-2, 2 BB
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, HR, 3 RBI
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — 13th homer
1B Mickey Gasper 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI
LF Blake Perkins 0-3, 2 K
Deivi García 3.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 2 HR, HBP, WP — lol remember the spring training optimism?
Nick Ernst 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K
Barrett Loseke 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Kaleb Cowart 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)
Carson Coleman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)
Austin Wells crushes his 4th home run for Somerset and 12th in 2022 pic.twitter.com/itZgMHckBk— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 7, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 5-2 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
DH Trey Sweeney 0-5, K — scuffling on a 5-for-38 stretch
C Anthony Seigler 1-4, BB, K
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-2, 2 BB, K, 2 SB — removed in 7th in 101-degree heat
CF Pat DeMarco 0-1
3B Tyler Hardman 1-2, 2 BB, RBI, SB, throwing error
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 2 RBI, GIDP
RF Grant Richardson 0-4, 2 K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB, K, SB, outfield assist
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 3B, BB, 2 RBI
SS Cristian Perez 0-4, 2 K
Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HBP (win)
Edgar Barclay 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Nelson L. Alvarez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP
Ryan Miller 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (save)
TORREALBA TRIPLE!!!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 7, 2022
We're up 5-1 pic.twitter.com/9odTmfUeAL
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 9-4 vs. Clearwater Threshers
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, BB, 3 K, CS
1B Anthony Garcia 0-1, BB, K — left game in 4th inning
1B Connor Cannon 0-2, BB, RBI
C Antonio Gomez 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K
3B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2B, 2 K, fielding error
2B Jared Serna 0-4, 2 K
CF Madison Santos 2-4, 2B, 2 K, SB
DH Benjamin Rice 1-3, BB
LF Kyle Battle 0-3, BB
RF Christopher Familia 3-3, 2 HR, BB, 3 RBI — biggest game since mid-July promotion, 108.7 mph off the bat on 2nd homer
Joel Valdez 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, HBP, pickoff
Trevor Holloway 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)
Danny Watson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
Ryan Anderson 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, balk
Harold Cortijo 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off
Loading comments...