Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/8/22

It had been eight years since the Yankees last played in St. Louis, and unfortunately, they still haven’t won at Busch Stadium since then. New York dropped all three games, with each loss somehow feeling more deflating than the last. They’ve now lost five in a row and 16 of their last 25. Their scalding-hot first half feels like a distant memory, albeit one that is still propping this team up on a big AL East lead. Of course, that advantage is only going to keep getting chipped away if this ballclub doesn’t turn it around in a hurry. They’ve looked mediocre since mid-June and outright bad since the second half began.

Today on the site, Jake will cover the Rivalry Roundup, Matt will preview the upcoming three-game series in Seattle, and Sam will take the brave task of analyzing Frankie Montas’ ugly debut yesterday. Later on, John will attempt to pinpoint the main cause of the Yankees’ second-half struggles, Chris will explore what has made Clay Holmes fall off his game since the All-Star break, and Madison will issue the mailbag prompt.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Root Sports NW

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Fun Questions:

1. What’s your prediction for the outcome of this three-game set in Seattle?

2. What is your most distinctive memory of the Yankees at T-Mobile Park (formerly Safeco)?